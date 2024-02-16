76,448 Shares in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Purchased by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 76,448 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $18,957,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in Danaher by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Danaher by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Danaher by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,248,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in Danaher by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,346,000 after buying an additional 20,320 shares during the period. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Price Performance

NYSE:DHR traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $251.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,109,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,943,565. The business’s 50-day moving average is $233.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.58. The company has a market capitalization of $185.49 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.68. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $182.09 and a 52-week high of $251.70.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. Danaher’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 15.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Barclays downgraded shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.00.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total value of $636,280.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,891.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total value of $636,280.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,891.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total value of $816,724.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,898,360.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

