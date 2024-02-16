943,857 Shares in Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) Bought by AIGH Capital Management LLC

AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 943,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,416,000. Assertio comprises about 1.1% of AIGH Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.67% of Assertio as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASRT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Assertio by 2,983.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Assertio in the first quarter worth about $540,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Assertio during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Assertio by 621.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 92,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 79,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Assertio by 64.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 182,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 71,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Assertio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASRT traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.88. The company had a trading volume of 389,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,085. Assertio Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $8.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Assertio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. BWS Financial lowered their target price on Assertio from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Assertio from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Assertio Company Profile

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, rheumatology, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral and suppository solution for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

