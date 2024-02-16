AbbVie Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.55 (NYSE:ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 1.55 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%.

AbbVie has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 52 years. AbbVie has a dividend payout ratio of 50.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AbbVie to earn $12.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.0%.

AbbVie Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $176.61 on Friday. AbbVie has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $176.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.97. The firm has a market cap of $317.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.57.

Insider Activity

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.73% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AbbVie will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 293,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the last quarter. Mango Five Family Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 44,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,958,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $587,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 90,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,950,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091 shares in the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.36.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

