Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 778,500 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the January 15th total of 662,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 223,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Abeona Therapeutics Stock Up 5.5 %

ABEO opened at $6.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.39. Abeona Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $7.03.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts predict that Abeona Therapeutics will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd.

In other news, Director Mark Alvino sold 7,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total transaction of $36,199.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,989.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $43,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $52,000. 43.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

