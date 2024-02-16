abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $18.92

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.92 and last traded at $18.95, with a volume of 67940 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.01.

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.46.

Institutional Trading of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 31,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 30,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 10,210 shares in the last quarter.

About abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF

The abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (BCI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Commodity Total Return index. The fund seeks to outperform a broad-market commodity index through the active management of the fund`s collateral. The index includes 26 commodity futures with maturities of 1-3 months.

