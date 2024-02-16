Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) Short Interest Up 20.4% in January

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the January 15th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Acasti Pharma Stock Up 15.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ACST opened at $3.06 on Friday. Acasti Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $4.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.36. The company has a market cap of $28.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.41.
Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts forecast that Acasti Pharma will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.
Acasti Pharma Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for rare and orphan diseases in Canada. The company's lead product candidate is the GTX-104, an intravenous infusion to treat subarachnoid hemorrhage. It also develops GTX-102, an oral mucosal spray for the treatment of ataxia-telangiectasia; and GTX-101, a topical bioadhesive film-forming bupivacaine spray for postherpetic neuralgia.
