Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Shares Acquired by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Free Report) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 453,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,602 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics were worth $3,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 20.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 7,448 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 8,469 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 81,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 25,125 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,728,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,045,000 after acquiring an additional 10,713 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on ACRS. Leerink Partnrs cut Aclaris Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. William Blair cut shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.17.

NASDAQ:ACRS opened at $1.24 on Friday. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $13.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.04.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

