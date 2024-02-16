Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 2,969,802 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 2,552,274 shares.The stock last traded at $565.27 and had previously closed at $590.44.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADBE. Oppenheimer upgraded Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays raised Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. KGI Securities raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $613.14.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $603.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $569.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $255.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.99, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,528.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total transaction of $1,318,346.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,508 shares in the company, valued at $14,144,998.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,528.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,425 shares of company stock valued at $26,431,673 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 57.6% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 314.3% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

