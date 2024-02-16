Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,850,000 shares, a decrease of 11.9% from the January 15th total of 45,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $175.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,555,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,268,836. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 345.87, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $75.92 and a 1-year high of $184.92.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 238,293 shares of company stock valued at $37,275,520. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 810,198 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $119,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Aragon Global Management LP acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $3,334,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 164,395 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $24,233,000 after acquiring an additional 38,187 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMD. Northland Securities raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $136.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.06.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMD

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.