Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

AMD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Melius Research raised Advanced Micro Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $179.06.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD opened at $176.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $282.82 billion, a PE ratio of 339.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $75.92 and a 1 year high of $184.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 238,293 shares of company stock valued at $37,275,520. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,442,745 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $20,997,485,000 after buying an additional 2,387,925 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,045,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,375,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,077 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,401,005 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,452,770,000 after purchasing an additional 769,928 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,368,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,181,849,000 after purchasing an additional 600,638 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,675,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,079,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,392 shares during the period. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.