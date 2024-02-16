Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 642,100 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the January 15th total of 597,800 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 255,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMG opened at $156.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.33. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.31. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52-week low of $120.22 and a 52-week high of $167.12.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $6.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $502.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.98 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 32.71% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group will post 21.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.23%.

AMG has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 1,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 162 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 174 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

