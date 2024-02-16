Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) PT Raised to $47.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AFRM. Compass Point lowered Affirm from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Affirm from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.97.

Shares of AFRM stock opened at $41.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 11.49 and a current ratio of 11.49. Affirm has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $52.48. The company has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.69 and a beta of 3.72.

In other news, CFO Michael Linford sold 65,000 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $3,380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,276. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Affirm news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 2,906,591 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $116,321,771.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,592,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,748,778.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Linford sold 65,000 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $3,380,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,036,591 shares of company stock valued at $122,951,772. Company insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Affirm during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Affirm during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Affirm by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Affirm during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Affirm by 117.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

