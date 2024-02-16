Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 181,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,962 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $13,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Aflac in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 471.4% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Aflac in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of AFL traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 613,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,230,283. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $60.20 and a one year high of $86.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.22). Aflac had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

AFL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Aflac from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.36.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AFL

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $257,558.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,729,796.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aflac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.