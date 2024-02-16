AIGH Capital Management LLC Has $1.23 Million Stake in Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX)

AIGH Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,090,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262,397 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Vaccinex worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vaccinex by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 727,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 104,083 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Vaccinex by 391.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 120,787 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vaccinex by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 48,064 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Vaccinex by 250.2% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 99,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 70,805 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vaccinex in the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VCNX traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $0.81. The company had a trading volume of 128,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,921. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.75. Vaccinex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $7.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.64 and its 200-day moving average is $1.51.

Vaccinex ( NASDAQ:VCNX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of targeted biotherapeutics to treat cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead drug candidate, pepinemab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds and blocks the activity of SEMA4D.

