AIGH Capital Management LLC Has $2.74 Million Holdings in Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB)

AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,211,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Spruce Biosciences makes up 1.3% of AIGH Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.97% of Spruce Biosciences worth $2,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the first quarter worth $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the second quarter worth $33,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the first quarter worth $83,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 281.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 28,907 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 39.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 16,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

SPRB stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.17. The stock had a trading volume of 101,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.59. Spruce Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $5.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.18.

Spruce Biosciences ( NASDAQ:SPRB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 million. Equities research analysts expect that Spruce Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.67.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

