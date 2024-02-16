AIGH Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB)

AIGH Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 677,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 135,686 shares during the quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned approximately 6.82% of Cellectar Biosciences worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 252,570 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 31.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cellectar Biosciences in the second quarter worth $60,000. 16.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Cellectar Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th.

Shares of CLRB stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.50. The company had a trading volume of 175,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,483,150. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $4.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.56.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.38). As a group, research analysts predict that Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

About Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with head and neck cancer.

