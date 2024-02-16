AIGH Capital Management LLC Sells 370,129 Shares of Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS)

AIGH Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS – Free Report) by 88.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370,129 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned about 0.48% of Annovis Bio worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Annovis Bio by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 242,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 13,306 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Annovis Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,495,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Annovis Bio by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Annovis Bio by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 8,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Annovis Bio by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 34,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Annovis Bio alerts:

Annovis Bio Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ANVS traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.86. 87,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,490. Annovis Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.42 and a 52-week high of $23.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on ANVS. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Annovis Bio in a report on Friday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Annovis Bio in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Annovis Bio in a research report on Friday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Annovis Bio in a research report on Friday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

View Our Latest Research Report on ANVS

About Annovis Bio

(Free Report)

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead product candidate is Buntanetap, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, and other chronic neurodegenerative diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Annovis Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annovis Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.