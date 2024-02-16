Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Trading Down 4.6%

Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) traded down 4.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $41.12 and last traded at $41.15. 213,029 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 655,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Air Lease in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Air Lease from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Lease has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.17.

Air Lease Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.64.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.79. Air Lease had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $716.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Air Lease by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,722,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,356,000 after buying an additional 2,180,549 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,714,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,100 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,446,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,769 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 1st quarter worth $58,077,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 1st quarter worth $46,494,000. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, the company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

See Also

