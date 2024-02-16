Alamo Group (ALG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Alamo Group to post earnings of $2.85 per share for the quarter.

Alamo Group Price Performance

Alamo Group stock opened at $219.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $207.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Alamo Group has a 12-month low of $157.67 and a 12-month high of $231.40.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

Alamo Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. This is a positive change from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.31%.

Insider Transactions at Alamo Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.24, for a total value of $128,617.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,916,951.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Richard J. Wehrle sold 1,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.11, for a total value of $207,698.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,827,879.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.24, for a total transaction of $128,617.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,916,951.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Alamo Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,688,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,443,000 after buying an additional 27,420 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 864,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,603,000 after purchasing an additional 36,290 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 759,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,681,000 after purchasing an additional 7,121 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 685,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,007,000 after purchasing an additional 18,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 678,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,065,000 after purchasing an additional 53,730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

About Alamo Group

(Get Free Report)

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.