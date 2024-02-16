Alarum Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALAR) Short Interest Update

Alarum Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALAR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,600 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the January 15th total of 62,800 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Alarum Technologies by 143.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 6,843 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Alarum Technologies in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in Alarum Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,190,000. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ ALAR opened at $12.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alarum Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $14.98. The company has a market capitalization of $50.57 million, a PE ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.18 and its 200-day moving average is $5.49.
Alarum Technologies Ltd. provides cybersecurity and privacy solutions to consumers and enterprises in Israel, the United States, the Middle East, the United Kingdom, the British Virgin Islands, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enterprise Cybersecurity, Enterprise Internet Access, and Consumer Internet Access.
