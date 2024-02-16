Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Trading 5.9% Higher After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.9% during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $125.16 and last traded at $124.46. Approximately 1,593,523 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 2,813,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.50.

The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.62 EPS.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALB has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $265.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America raised Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler cut Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Albemarle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albemarle

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 124,405.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,664,050,000 after acquiring an additional 104,426,113 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Albemarle by 128.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,076,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,022,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979,885 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $377,341,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Albemarle by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,185,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $749,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Albemarle by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,800,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $838,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,624 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Trading Up 5.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.81.

About Albemarle

(Get Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.