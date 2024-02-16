Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 276,200 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the January 15th total of 238,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALRS shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Alerus Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Alerus Financial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Alerus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alerus Financial Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRS. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alerus Financial by 71.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Alerus Financial by 68.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Alerus Financial by 248.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Alerus Financial by 67.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Alerus Financial by 407.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the period. 43.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALRS traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.90. 9,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,069. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.92 and a 200 day moving average of $19.67. Alerus Financial has a one year low of $13.11 and a one year high of $25.85.

Alerus Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Alerus Financial’s payout ratio is 133.34%.

Alerus Financial Company Profile

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

Featured Articles

