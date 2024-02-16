Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 545,900 shares, an increase of 15.1% from the January 15th total of 474,100 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 287,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,741,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,674,000 after purchasing an additional 80,656 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,131,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,933,000 after purchasing an additional 104,301 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,678,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,974,000 after purchasing an additional 39,942 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,464,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,870,000 after purchasing an additional 196,303 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,595,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,652,000 after purchasing an additional 43,822 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALEX opened at $17.50 on Friday. Alexander & Baldwin has a one year low of $15.56 and a one year high of $19.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -32.41 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a $0.222 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. This is a boost from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is currently -164.81%.

ALEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Alexander & Baldwin in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on Alexander & Baldwin in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground leases.

