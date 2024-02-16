Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.
Alexander’s Stock Up 5.5 %
ALX stock opened at $232.50 on Tuesday. Alexander’s has a twelve month low of $155.60 and a twelve month high of $235.85. The company has a current ratio of 14.75, a quick ratio of 14.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.04.
Alexander’s Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Alexander’s’s payout ratio is currently 90.14%.
Institutional Trading of Alexander’s
About Alexander’s
Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has five properties in New York City.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Alexander’s
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Occidental Petroleum stock price is ready to gush higher
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- S&P 500’s surge to new highs: Bull trap hiding in plain sight?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Impinj stock surges on strong earnings and guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.