Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Alexander’s Stock Up 5.5 %

ALX stock opened at $232.50 on Tuesday. Alexander’s has a twelve month low of $155.60 and a twelve month high of $235.85. The company has a current ratio of 14.75, a quick ratio of 14.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.04.

Alexander’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Alexander’s’s payout ratio is currently 90.14%.

Institutional Trading of Alexander’s

About Alexander’s

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexander’s by 119.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Alexander’s by 173.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexander’s by 29.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Alexander’s by 450.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.08% of the company’s stock.

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has five properties in New York City.

