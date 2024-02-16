Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 21,534 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $58,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 593.8% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total transaction of $725,523.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 709 shares in the company, valued at $203,802.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ALGN opened at $309.77 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.34 and a 1 year high of $413.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a PE ratio of 53.23, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.64.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Align Technology from $197.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.90.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

