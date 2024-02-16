Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.70.

A number of analysts have commented on ALHC shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $7.25 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

ALHC stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Alignment Healthcare has a one year low of $4.88 and a one year high of $11.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Alignment Healthcare by 158.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Alignment Healthcare by 588.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, Arizona, Florida, and Texas.

