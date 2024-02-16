Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.29), RTT News reports. Alkermes had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $377.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Alkermes’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Alkermes Stock Up 16.3 %

Shares of Alkermes stock opened at $32.56 on Friday. Alkermes has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $33.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALKS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised Alkermes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on Alkermes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on Alkermes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Alkermes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Alkermes in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alkermes in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Alkermes in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Alkermes in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alkermes in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

