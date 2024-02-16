Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) PT Raised to $39.00

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Alkermes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Alkermes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alkermes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,248,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,557. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 0.55. Alkermes has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $33.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $377.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.78 million. Alkermes had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alkermes will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALKS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 2,097.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 208,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,829,000 after purchasing an additional 198,634 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 813.7% in the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 111,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 99,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,889,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,641,000 after acquiring an additional 268,222 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 4.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 68.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 122,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 49,561 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

