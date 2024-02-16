Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $134.07

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $134.07 and last traded at $133.96, with a volume of 155457 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $133.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALLE. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays cut shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Allegion from $119.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.29.

Allegion Stock Performance

Allegion Increases Dividend

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.93. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Allegion’s payout ratio is 28.53%.

Insider Activity at Allegion

In related news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 4,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $449,595.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,031.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Allegion

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Allegion in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,328,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Allegion by 8.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 236,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,411,000 after acquiring an additional 17,839 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Allegion by 41.2% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 35,196 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 10,272 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Allegion by 0.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 119,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,294,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Allegion by 0.7% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 18,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Featured Articles

