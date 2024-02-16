Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $173.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ALNY. StockNews.com raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.95.

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $147.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.72. The stock has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of -35.61 and a beta of 0.43. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $143.52 and a 52 week high of $225.22.

In related news, Director Michael W. Bonney sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $5,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,125,655. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

