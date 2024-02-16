Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.48.
A number of equities analysts have commented on ATUS shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Altice USA from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. HSBC lowered Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $1.20 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Altice USA from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Altice USA from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Altice USA from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 29th.
ATUS stock opened at $2.18 on Friday. Altice USA has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $4.78. The company has a market cap of $991.38 million, a PE ratio of -43.59 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.78.
Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Altice USA’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altice USA will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.
About Altice USA
Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.
