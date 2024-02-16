Amarc Resources (CVE:AHR) Trading 4.5% Higher

Amarc Resources Ltd. (CVE:AHR – Get Free Report) rose 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 2,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 43,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.73, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of C$23.29 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Amarc Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. It holds 100% interest in the IKE project covering an area of 462 square kilometers located in the Gold Bridge, south-central British Columbia; the DUKE project covering an area of 678 square kilometers located northeast of Smithers, central British Columbia; and the JOY project covering an area of 492 square kilometers located in the Toodoggone region of north-central British Columbia.

