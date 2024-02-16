American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Stock Holdings Raised by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 889,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,219 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $66,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.0% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 8,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays increased their target price on American Electric Power from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.73.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of AEP stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.33. 1,148,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,578,058. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.64. The company has a market cap of $42.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.49.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 80.73%.

American Electric Power Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.