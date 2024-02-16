American Investment Services Inc. Buys 423 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

American Investment Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 512.1% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX opened at $48.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.62. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.30 and a fifty-two week high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0859 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

