American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American Realty Investors Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE ARL opened at $21.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $340.44 million, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. American Realty Investors has a 12-month low of $11.69 and a 12-month high of $31.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.51.

Institutional Trading of American Realty Investors

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARL. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Realty Investors in the second quarter valued at $216,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of American Realty Investors by 17.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Realty Investors in the second quarter valued at $245,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in American Realty Investors by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in American Realty Investors by 460.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter.

About American Realty Investors

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

