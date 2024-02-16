American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AMS opened at $2.70 on Monday. American Shared Hospital Services has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.60. The firm has a market cap of $17.01 million, a P/E ratio of 38.57 and a beta of 0.69.

Get American Shared Hospital Services alerts:

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $5.13 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,391 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 16,475 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in American Shared Hospital Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.