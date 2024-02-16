American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
American Shared Hospital Services Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AMS opened at $2.70 on Monday. American Shared Hospital Services has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.60. The firm has a market cap of $17.01 million, a P/E ratio of 38.57 and a beta of 0.69.
American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $5.13 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile
American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than American Shared Hospital Services
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Occidental Petroleum stock price is ready to gush higher
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- S&P 500’s surge to new highs: Bull trap hiding in plain sight?
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Impinj stock surges on strong earnings and guidance
Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.