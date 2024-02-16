American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Stock Position Lifted by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,365 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.11% of American Water Works worth $25,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Trium Capital LLP acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Water Works Price Performance

AWK opened at $124.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.25 and a 1 year high of $153.43. The stock has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.65.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 22.30%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AWK shares. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho upped their price target on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

