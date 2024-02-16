American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMWD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com cut American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.

In related news, Director Andrew B. Cogan sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.57, for a total value of $105,488.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,816.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other American Woodmark news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $255,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,002,432.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Andrew B. Cogan sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.57, for a total value of $105,488.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,816.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMWD. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in American Woodmark by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in American Woodmark by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in American Woodmark by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in American Woodmark by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in American Woodmark by 14.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 842,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,240,000 after purchasing an additional 103,815 shares in the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMWD opened at $94.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.22. American Woodmark has a 52-week low of $47.98 and a 52-week high of $96.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.66 and a 200-day moving average of $80.42.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $473.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.33 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 16.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. American Woodmark’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Woodmark will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

