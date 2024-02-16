Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Short Interest Update

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,030,000 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the January 15th total of 2,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
In related news, EVP Robert Scott Chambers sold 9,100 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total transaction of $256,802.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $170,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,616 shares in the company, valued at $130,909.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Scott Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $256,802.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $2,471,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $284,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 6.5% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 10.9% in the second quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 4,786,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,595,000 after buying an additional 471,855 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 68,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -220.00%.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Barclays cut their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.60.
Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 243 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.
