Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators cut its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at $57,477,703.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,477,703.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total value of $2,376,521.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,984,278.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,231 shares of company stock valued at $22,416,334 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $394.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $422.83.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $397.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $382.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.39. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $275.09 and a fifty-two week high of $402.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.36.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.78%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

