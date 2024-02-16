AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $174.25.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AME shares. TD Cowen downgraded AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on AMETEK from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Shares of AME opened at $173.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.40. AMETEK has a one year low of $131.52 and a one year high of $174.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $40.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.21.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AMETEK will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.64%.

In other news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 5,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total transaction of $1,008,839.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,178,650.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AME. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $509,944,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 643.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,953,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $552,332,000 after buying an additional 3,421,558 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 39,681.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,827,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,348,000 after buying an additional 1,822,975 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,678,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,903,000 after buying an additional 1,774,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,085,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,765,746,000 after buying an additional 870,060 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

