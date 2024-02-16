Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Ampco-Pittsburgh Price Performance
Ampco-Pittsburgh stock opened at $2.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $50.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a fifty-two week low of $2.14 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.82.
Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $102.22 million during the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 1.26%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile
Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP).
