Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh stock opened at $2.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $50.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a fifty-two week low of $2.14 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.82.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $102.22 million during the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 1.26%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 0.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 971,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 5,733 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 660,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after buying an additional 13,025 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 566,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 8,322 shares during the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co bought a new stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh during the fourth quarter worth about $608,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 205,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 3,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.22% of the company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP).

