Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO) Hits New 52-Week High at $37.63

Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $37.63 and last traded at $37.62, with a volume of 112747 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.49.

Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.71 and its 200 day moving average is $35.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Trading of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIVO. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF by 357.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period.

About Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF

The Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Stock Covered Call index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that provides income by selecting stocks from the S&P 500 Index overlaid with a tactical call writing strategy. DIVO was launched on Dec 14, 2016 and is managed by Amplify.

