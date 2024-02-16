Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) Short Interest Update

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,440,000 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the January 15th total of 5,730,000 shares. Approximately 10.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

In other Amylyx Pharmaceuticals news, CFO James M. Frates sold 2,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $44,352.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,531.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Amylyx Pharmaceuticals news, CFO James M. Frates sold 2,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $44,352.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 112,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,531.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick D. Yeramian sold 2,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $45,919.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,357,529.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,369 shares of company stock valued at $185,656 in the last three months. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 223.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,295,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,628,000 after buying an additional 1,586,402 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 303.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after buying an additional 87,923 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $649,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 253.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,514,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520,355 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMLX traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,223. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $38.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.06. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -774.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of -0.77.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

