Analysts Offer Predictions for Akamai Technologies, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 14th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger now forecasts that the technology infrastructure company will earn $4.72 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.10. The consensus estimate for Akamai Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.01 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Akamai Technologies’ FY2025 earnings at $5.17 EPS.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $995.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.09 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.71.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

AKAM opened at $111.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.76. Akamai Technologies has a 52-week low of $70.65 and a 52-week high of $129.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.91.

Institutional Trading of Akamai Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $325,242,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $218,201,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 59.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,095,168 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $164,052,000 after buying an additional 785,055 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 254.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 854,763 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $65,817,000 after buying an additional 613,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4,398.1% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 432,039 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $51,581,000 after buying an additional 422,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

In other news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 4,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $469,436.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 29,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,390,585.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 4,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $469,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 29,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,585.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total transaction of $470,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,242.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,736 shares of company stock worth $1,260,336 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

