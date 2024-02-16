Analysts Set Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) PT at $19.25

Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.25.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on PRMW shares. TD Securities lowered their target price on Primo Water from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. CIBC raised Primo Water from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th.
Shares of NYSE PRMW opened at $15.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09. Primo Water has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $16.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.84.
Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, and Renü brands in the United States; Canadian Springs, Labrador Source, and Amazon Springs brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.
