Analysts Set Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) PT at $19.25

Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.25.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PRMW shares. TD Securities lowered their target price on Primo Water from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. CIBC raised Primo Water from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Primo Water

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primo Water

Primo Water Trading Up 3.4 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRMW. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water during the 4th quarter valued at $6,613,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 125.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 313,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 174,308 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Primo Water by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,159,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,003,000 after purchasing an additional 248,774 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Primo Water by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,771,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,823,000 after buying an additional 325,134 shares during the period. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Primo Water by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 240,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after buying an additional 29,300 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PRMW opened at $15.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09. Primo Water has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $16.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Primo Water Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, and Renü brands in the United States; Canadian Springs, Labrador Source, and Amazon Springs brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.