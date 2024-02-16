Analysts Set TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) PT at $107.86

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.50.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on TriNet Group from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet downgraded TriNet Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

Shares of TriNet Group stock opened at $117.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.21. TriNet Group has a 52 week low of $73.86 and a 52 week high of $123.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.10.

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total value of $330,336.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,249,701.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TriNet Group news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 5,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.80, for a total transaction of $648,132.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,531,851.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total transaction of $330,336.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,249,701.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,952 shares of company stock valued at $1,617,283. Company insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in TriNet Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Amundi acquired a new position in TriNet Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in TriNet Group by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of TriNet Group by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in TriNet Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 93.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

