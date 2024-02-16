AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.20.

ANAB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

In other AnaptysBio news, insider Paul F. Lizzul sold 2,554 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $55,702.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,673.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dennis Mulroy sold 2,180 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $47,545.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,029 shares in the company, valued at $87,872.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,547 shares of company stock worth $337,938. Corporate insiders own 35.50% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 45,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 292,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,356,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AnaptysBio stock opened at $23.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of -0.30. AnaptysBio has a 12 month low of $13.36 and a 12 month high of $27.48.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 trial for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to suppress T-cell driven inflammatory diseases by augmenting signaling through PD-1 or targeted depletion of PD-1+ T cells; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

