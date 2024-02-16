ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 180,312 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in ANSYS were worth $53,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 10.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,182,022 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,362,816,000 after purchasing an additional 955,288 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth $169,860,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 63.6% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,265,997 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $421,324,000 after purchasing an additional 491,935 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 21.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,342,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $443,486,000 after acquiring an additional 241,117 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 600,667 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,464,000 after acquiring an additional 169,071 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total transaction of $69,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,199 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,830.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSS opened at $330.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $258.01 and a 12 month high of $364.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $333.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $310.60.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ANSS shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 price target (up from $332.00) on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank of America cut shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $356.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.20.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

