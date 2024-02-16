Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,700,000 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the January 15th total of 12,730,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of Antero Midstream stock opened at $12.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 2.25. Antero Midstream has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $13.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.29.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $260.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.04 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 34.61%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Antero Midstream will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antero Midstream

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 23rd. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 123.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Antero Midstream by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Antero Midstream by 2,155.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Antero Midstream by 248.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Antero Midstream by 175.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 157.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Antero Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.63.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

